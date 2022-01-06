Kim Mi-soo has died "suddenly" aged 29.

The South Korean actress - best known for her role as student activist Yeo Jeong-min in Disney+ series 'Snowdrop' - has passed away just two months before her 30th birthday.

In a statement, her agency Landscape Entertainment said: "Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5.

"The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.

"We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased."

A cause of death is yet to be revealed, while her funeral - which will be "private" - will take place at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home.

The statement continued: "As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private.

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."

As well as 'Snowdrop', Mi-soo also appeared in the likes of TV series 'Into the Ring' and 'Hi Bye, Mama!', and movies 'Kyungmi's World' and 'Memories'.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the late actress, with one describing her as a "rising giant".

They wrote: "The Korean world lost a rising giant in acting and modeling She was known for the #DisneyPlus Snowdrop and was 75 days from turning 30."

Another added: "I know that the news of Kim Mi-soo passing away has shocked us.

"There will always be a void in me when I watch Mi-soo in her projects, but I want to celebrate her life, fill the void with her pride, happiness and memories.

"Hopefully, she is in a better place, Rest In Peace Angel (sic)"

And a different fan tweeted: "You will always be remembered and will be greatly missed."