Kate Moss thinks that being in love makes her "feel beautiful."

The 47-year-old supermodel - who has been in a relationship with photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, since 2015 and has daughter Lila, 19, from a previous relationship with Jefferson Hack - spoke out about how the prospect of "being in love" and spending time with family leaves her feeling at her most beautiful.

She said: "Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be and my favourite moments are. when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country."

Kate's sentiments come as she has collaborated with acclaimed make-up artist and long-time friend Charlotte Tilbury to launch the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, and has been trying the products "in secret" in the run up to release day (06.01.2022).

The star was quick to praise the foundation - which aims to remove blemishes yet create "real looking" skin with ingredients such as rose complex and hyaluronic acid to bixa orellana seeds- as a confidence boost.

She told Vogue: "It’s so easy to use yourself, it makes me feel my most beautiful, confident self, every day."

In a statement Charlotte said: "I’ve known Kate since the very beginning of my career – we met for the first time both aged 19, on a Dazed shoot in the '90s, and have been friends ever since. Kate supported me from the start of my journey from make-up artist to beauty entrepreneur and is always one of the first to try my products before they launch. Kate has been trialling my Beautiful Skin Foundation in secret for a long time now and loves it, so it was the perfect opportunity for us to work together