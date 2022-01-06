Oliver Hudson admitted Kurt Russell “was not a happy dad” when he was arrested as a teenager.

‘The Cleaning Lady’ star reminisced about the time he dealt with law enforcement after “doing dumb things” with paintball guns when he was just 16 years old and told how he had to work hard to persuade police that the 'Escape From LA' actor - who has been in a relationship with Oliver's mother Goldie Hawn for 38 years - really was his next of kin.

Speaking on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’, he said: "I did get arrested when I was 16 years old. It was a crazy story 'cause they had to call the parents, and they said, 'What's your dad's name?' and I said, 'Oh my God. Kurt Russell.'

“They're like, 'No, kid, what's your dad's name?' And I said, 'It's Kurt Russell.'

"They started fighting over who was gonna make the phone call. It was crazy.”

Host Kelly Ripa then quizzed her guest as to how the 70-year-old star had reacted.

She asked: "When Kurt gets that phone call, is he upset or is he understanding? Is he the Kurt I fantasise that he is?"

The ‘Scream Queens’ actor confessed that the Hollywood veteran was understanding of the situation, but still made his displeasure known.

Oliver - whose biological father is Bill Hudson - answered: “Yeah he is. He is. Look, we were stupid. We had paintball guns. We were doing dumb things, as kids do. He understood what it was like for him when he was the age; he did stupid stuff as well. But he was not a happy dad, let's just say that."

In 2018, the ‘Injustice’ actor previously recalled how Kurt taught him a tough lesson following his arrest.

He previously said: "My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior. I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence.

"His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me? So at point-blank range you're going to destroy your car and you're going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car."