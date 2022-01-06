A new 'South Park' game is seemingly in the works.

A job listing by Question Games has been spotted, with a lead level designer required for a “new video game set in the world of South Park."

It will follow 2014's 'South Park: The Stick Of Truth', a role-playing video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios and published by Ubisoft, and 2017's follow-up 'South Park: Fractured But Whole'.

The listing teased: “Previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required."

Another entry requirement asks that the applicant has previous experience working on “at least one multiplayer game as a senior level designer."

It's also stated that the game will be made on Unreal Engine 4.

Last summer, it was reported that the hit animated series' creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were working on a "3D video game" set in the world of 'South Park'.

The news surfaced after they inked a £666million ($900million) deal to make 'South Park' specials and spinoff films for ViacomCBS.