'Pokemon GO' announced the 'Mountains of Power' event.

Kicking off on Friday (07.01.22) and ending on January 13, the augmented reality mobile game's latest event in the Season of Heritage campaign will focus on Steel and Rock types.

Gamers can expect to see Zubat, Geodude, Slugma, Barboach, Machop, and Nosepass, plus Onix and Ferroseed.

The shiny versions of the above will also be in reach for trainers.

Elsewhere, there will be Special Time Research tasks at PokeStops, with rewards including Mawile and Beldum and the shiny versions, if lucky.

The Field Research Tasks have Alolan Geodude and Slugma and their shiny counterparts up for grabs too.

Head to pokemongolive.com for more information on the latest events.