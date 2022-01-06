Cheryl does her own cleaning.

The 'Fight For This Love' singer - who has four-year-old son Bear with former partner Liam Payne - admitted she doesn't exercise regularly any more because it's hard to find the time between caring for her son, working, and tackling her chores in the house.

She told Women's Health UK magazine: “Exercise isn’t top of my priority list at the moment – I haven’t done anything regularly for over a year – but I recently bought a Peloton spin bike. I’ve used it a few times and I enjoy it, especially with the music. But when you’re a mum, the day floats away, so I don’t get to use it that often.

"After dropping Bear off at nursery, I do my work calls and housework, and then it’s time to pick him up!”

The 38-year-old star admitted her approach to life changed completely when she had her son because she no longer worries about "silly stuff".

She said: “My approach to life and the world changed when I became a mother to Bear. I have a completely different perspective now that I’m responsible for another human. I care less about silly stuff and more about the important things in life, like Bear’s health and happiness.”

As well as Bear, meditation has also changed Cheryl's life for the better.

She said: “Meditation has changed my life. I do it every evening and sometimes during the day for at least 20 minutes at a time while my son Bear is at nursery. I used to use the apps Insight Timer and Calm to guide me, but now I know what I’m doing. Calm also has an app for kids called Moshi, which I sometimes use for Bear – it tells kiddy stories, it’s cute.”

Read the full Cheryl interview in the Jan/Feb issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now, also available as a digital edition. Visit www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/ for more.