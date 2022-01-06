Ubisoft+ will be available on the Xbox “in the future".

Publisher Ubisoft made the announcement about its subscription service in a blog entry regarding 'Rainbow Six Extraction' coming to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The post read: “Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox in the future. Originally launched for PC, the service allows access to more than 100 Ubisoft titles at a single monthly cost, with games and DLC available on launch day, and monthly rewards including cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more.”

Ubisoft also confirmed that its subscription service is separate from the aforementioned Xbox and PC Pass.

In response to a Twitter user, the publisher wrote: "Hey! Ubisoft+ will be a separate subscription from Game Pass but keep an eye out for more news and launch dates!"

Meanwhile, last year Ubisoft launched a new online programming channel in a bid to celebrate video games culture.

The world-famous gaming company's project, gTV, was made available on a number of platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.

Prior to the launch, Ubisoft said: "gTV is all about celebrating the cultural footprint of video games with rich content with a fun and irreverent tone."

The new channel is the place for a broad array of content, including documentaries and talk-shows.

Geoffroy Sardin, the EMEA VP of sales and marketing at Ubisoft, said: "So many of us at Ubisoft are proud players, proud to be part of video game culture.

"Our intent with gTV is to honour this form of entertainment, sharing stories tied to our games, but also the ones that left a mark on us as players."