Mike Tindall feels "mentally better" when he exercises.

The 43-year-old former rugby star - who has children Mia, seven, Lena, three, and Lucas, nine months, with wife Zara - admitted he doesn't find as much time to work out as he used to because of his hectic family life, but he's looking forward to getting back in training for the Doddie Aid Motor Neuron Disease fundraising initiative this month, as well as some charity bike rides to raise money for research into Parkinson's disease.

Asked his goals for 2022 on his 'The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby' podcast, he said: "Obviously Doddie Aid is starting in January so that's get on your bikes, get on your walkers, horses, whatever, get some exercise done. Might use that to drop as I scaled in at just over 108 kilos.

"There's a plan for a few Parkinson's rides later on this year so I need to get into a little bit of bike shape but since the young man's come along, time disappears, which I'm noticing a lot more when you've got three children so…"

Co-host Alex Payne asked: "Upping the exercise?"

Mike replied: "Yeah because it makes me mentally feel better too."

Mike has been patron of Cure Parkinson's since 2018 and has taken part in a number of cycling and running challenges for the charity.

His father Philip was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2003 and the sportsman reflected last year on how his dad now "struggles" with everyday tasks.

He said: "My dad is used to being this strong, was an athlete, played rugby, played all sports. Now suddenly he struggles to pick up a pen."