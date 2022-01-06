Asus have recalled products after users claimed to have "smelled smoke" coming from one of their motherboards.

The tech company - who have designed budget laptops and other tech components for over 30 years - had to issue a statement after users on social media reported that they could "“smell smoke” coming from their ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, some claiming that it was "melting."

In a statement, the company said: "We have recently received incident reports regarding the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard. The issue potentially affects units manufactured in 2021 with the part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0 and serial numbers starting with MA, MB, or MC. In our ongoing investigation, we have preliminarily identified a potential reversed memory capacitor issue in the production process from one of the production lines that may cause debug error code 53, no post, or motherboard components damage."

The company went on to explain that during their ongoing "thorough inspection", they would like all customers to identify affected motherboards - and users can report any issues by registering their device's serial number on Asus's website.

They added: "Going forward, we are continuing our thorough inspection with our suppliers and customers to identify all possible affected ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards in the market and will be working with relevant government agencies on a replacement program."