Nicolas Cage begged his uncle Francis Ford Coppola for a role in 'The Godfather Part III'.

The 57-year-old star has revealed how he was desperate to land the part of Vincent Corleone, the illegitimate son of Sonny Corleone (James Caan), in the 1990 film but missed out on the role to Andy Garcia.

In a roundtable interview with fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors and Simon Rex for The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas recalled in response to a question about a movie he wasn't allowed to make: "This is a very embarrassing answer to your question, OK, because it involves family.

"So Uncle was doing 'Godfather III', and I said, 'I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it's a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part.'"

The 'National Treasure' star continued: "He was going to cast Andy Garcia, and I said, 'But I just see myself more as James Caan's son, and he's playing Sonny's son. He's not playing Michael's son. He's Sonny's son. I just feel a little more James Caan.'

"It just wasn't going to happen. Nope, not going to happen. So that was a movie I didn't get let in that I really wanted to be in. There."

Nicolas also discussed his role in the recent movie 'Pig', where he played a truffle hunter whose beloved pig is stolen, and felt he was made for the part of the main character Rob Feld in Michael Sarnoski's film.

He said: "I had the luxury of them, Michael and Vanessa (Block), writing just a script that sung to me.

"I knew I had the life experience, the dreams, the imagination, to be able to be Rob without forcing it. We didn't do more than one or two takes."