Microsoft have announced a re-designed version of Notepad for their Windows 11 operating system.

The simple text editor - which has been a part of Windows operating systems for almost 40 years - will be getting a makeover in a revamped interface which is being being rolled out to users sporadically.

In a statement posed to their official blog, the computing giant said: "Hello Windows Insiders, today we are beginning to roll out the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. We are very excited to introduce to all of you the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11, which includes a number of changes we think the community will enjoy."

Microsoft went on to claim that along with a logo makeover - which now fits in with the house style of Windows 11 - users will be able to enjoy a "fresh but familiar" feel as they put a modern twist on the classic programme.

The statement continued: "We are very excited to introduce to all of you the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11, which includes a number of changes we think the community will enjoy! First, you will notice a completely updated UI that aligns with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more. We know how important Notepad is to so many of your daily workflows, so we designed this modern spin on the classic app to feel fresh, but familiar."

One new feature in particular is that of dark mode, which will allow users to switch up the usual white theme for a darker interface.

The statement continued: "Our favorite new feature is dark mode. This has been a top community ask, and we hope you love this gorgeous new theme as much as we do. By default, Notepad will adapt to your system theme preferences, but you can change this option yourself in the brand-new settings page which is the new home for font options as well."