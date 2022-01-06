TikTok could about to be screened on commercial television for the first time.

The video sharing platform - which is the third biggest in the world behind Facebook and Instagram - is beginning steps to launch TikTok TV with Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and have even struck a deal with Atmosphere, who provides licensed programming to public venues such as restaurants and surgery waiting rooms.

Dan Page, head of global business development at TikTok said in a statement: "TikTok has become a destination for more than a billion people to be entertained, get inspired, and find community. By partnering with Atmosphere, we’re excited to make it easy for people to experience TikTok together by bringing the joy and creativity of our platform to new screens, venues, and audiences."

Meanwhile, Atmosphere have been using the CESS 2022 technology event, revealing that they have t had raised $100 million on the back of very strong growth in the last year, along the way doubling the number of venues using its ad-supported streaming services to 19,000, reaching out to some 20 million monthly unique users.

Atmosphere already license content from platforms such as video sharing site YouTube to screen in public venues, this will mark the first time that the company have focussed on one sole platform for a product.

Leo Resig, the co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere said: "They are the largest internet social media platform right now, and so they are very particular about how their brand and content are distributed,” he said. “But they see the power of our platform.”