Angela Bassett has never been "motivated by money or fame".

The 63-year-old actress became one of TV's highest paid actresses last year when she negotiated a raise to $450,000 per episode of '9-1-1' and though she's always set out to be paid fairly and to know her "worth", Angela's biggest drive has been the "joy" of simply doing what she loves.

She said: "Everyone wants to keep the lights on, but I've never been motivated solely by money or fame. For me, it's always and only been for the joy of following my dreams. That's what makes me feel alive.

"Now, it's good to be paid. That is one thing that I've said to myself since early on in my career. I mean, I literally would say, 'I want to work in roles that can change me and change the conversation. I want to work consistently. And I want to be paid fairly.'

"It's about knowing your worth and standing on it. Being in positions and places where your worth is appreciated is a good thing. I'm glad that it can influence others.

"There is a bit of me that's from a generation where we don't talk openly about things like that. But I understand what generation this is today."

The 'Black Panther' actress is genuinely "proud" of the accomplishments of her friends in the industry and loves seeing familiar faces at auditions.

She told America's InStyle magazine: "I love to support my sisters, and I cheer for them. I cheer for their successes. I cheer for the mark they make and every effort they make. We are a reflection of each other.

"I've always been that actor who gets excited to see other actors at auditions. Because a lot of times you might find yourself as the only Black woman, or one of a few.

"It's wonderful with '9-1-1' that I get to work with Aisha [Hinds] because I was such a big fan of hers watching 'Underground'. And then for them to bring in Marsha Warfield to portray her mother, who I grew up watching on 'Night Court'. Regina [King] is my sister, and I am so peacock-proud of everything she does.

"I'm so proud of Halle [Berry] for making her directorial debut [with the Netflix movie 'Bruised']. Whatever a woman's doing, I'm supporting and applauding her. Because we don't feel 100% every day. We need to be able to look out and find inspiration."