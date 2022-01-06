Hoda Kotb has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 'Today' co-anchor - who has been doubly vaccinated and also had a booster jab - is experiencing "mild symptoms" but is "feeling good" and has been isolating at home.

After missing the show on Wednesday (05.01.22) and being absent again on Thursday (06.01.22), co-host Craig Melvin told viewers: "We should mention here before we get to the news, the reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID.

"But Hoda tells us she is doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon."

The 57-year-old star later thanked fans for their messages of support.

She tweeted: "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo.”

It appears the anchor is not the only member of the NBC family to test positive for COVID-19.

Seth Meyers, who hosts ‘Late Night’ on NBC, also tested positive on Tuesday (04.02.22), meaning filming on the programme has been cancelled for the rest of the week, with the current plan being for the star to return to work on 10 January.

Seth told his Twitter followers: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio,"

Meanwhile the ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon is also suffering with "mild" symptoms of the disease.

He wrote on Instagram earlier this week: “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for COVID,

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,”

Alongside a photo of himself wearing a surgical mask isolated alone in a room, he concluded: "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the "What 'chu talkin' about Willis?" isolation room when they told me the news."