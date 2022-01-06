Chanel Iman is keeping her family home following her split from Sterling Shepard.

It was recently revealed the former couple - who married in 2018 after two years of dating - had quietly separated last summer, and court documents obtained byTMZ show the 31-year-old model will retain sole use of their New Jersey abode while the NFL player has been asked to remove his possessions.

As well as his clothes and jewellery, Sterling, 28, also has to shift out his gaming systems, ping pong table, sauna, red light therapy system, all framed and loose football jerseys, a projection TV and couch from the basement, a computer and his KAWS dolls, and he's already removed various items of weightlifting and exercise equipment.

However, a Peloton treadmill and bike will be staying at the property for Chanel to use.

Documents show the former couple want joint legal custody of their children Cali, three, and two-year-old Cassie, and when the New York Giants player has a weekend away game, he'll pick up the kids the next morning.

Sterling will continue to pay Chanel's monthly living expenses.

Both parties have agreed not to have a new partner stay with them when they are looking after the children.

A full decision on the division of assets and parenting issues will be made when the divorce is complete.

The celebrity duo first met at a party in 2016, and Sterling previously recalled their first-ever encounter.

He shared in 2019: "When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, but it didn’t really come to me. When she walked into the room one of my boys was like, ‘You know who that is?’ and I was like, ‘No'."

The NFL star - who plays for the New York Giants - decided to propose to the model after two years of dating.

And Chanel subsequently took to social media to share her excitement with her followers.

Chanel - who is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel - wrote online at the time: "A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. (sic)"

Sterling has also previously spoken about loving married life with Chanel, describing the model as "one of a kind".

Speaking about their relationship, he said: "I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind."