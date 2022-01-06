Andy Samberg has “mixed emotions” toward social media.

The 43-year-old actor has admitted that using platforms such as Twitter and Instagram often leave him feeling “worse about himself”, and has insisted he won’t be joining TikTok because he thinks he’s too “old” for the video-sharing app.

He told People magazine in a joint interview with Selena Gomez: "Like most people, I have very mixed emotions about social media in general. I find that anytime I engage with it, it ends up making me feel worse about myself. So TikTok seems really awesome, but I'm also like, 'I don't want to be the old guy at the club.' "

And the ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ star also said his favourite animated films from his childhood also prove his age.

He added: "This is going to date me, but I used to watch the animated version of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ with my dad a lot. The first movie I ever went to the theatre to see was ‘The Black Cauldron’, which I recently looked up and saw that it was a huge bomb, and everyone hated it. I was like, 'I loved it.' "

Andy’s four-year-old daughter – whom he has with his wife Joanna Newsom – has picked up on her dad’s love of movies too and is has been obsessed with ‘The Nutcracker’ for three years now.

He said: "It's been going on for three years. I keep expecting it to tail off, but instead it's only growing. I know that music now so well, and I have to say, it's so good. We're hoping once it's safe, we can take her to see the ballet."

Elsewhere, the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor also joked about his resolutions for 2022, which including trying to “take off some muscle”.

He quipped: "I think I'm going to try to take off some muscle. It's gotten out of control, especially during these times where I've just been focusing on my bod. If you're in comedy and you get too ripped, it's a turnoff."