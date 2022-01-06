Caitriona Balfe is “really protective” of her son.

The ‘Outlander’ star welcomed her first child with her husband Tony McGill in August, and shocked fans with the news when she announced her son’s birth on Instagram as she had kept her pregnancy journey a secret.

And now, Caitriona has said she has made a decision to protect her son’s privacy at all costs, especially after encountering some “crazy” fans of the historical drama.

She said: “When you have a kid, you become really protective. I don’t want those [crazy fans] - because that’s what they are - I just don’t want them talking about him. It’s sad, because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and they’re super supportive and they do the nicest things - and then you have that little thing, which just taints it.”

Caitriona, 42, said the more “obsessed” fans of ‘Outlander’ have even gone to extensive lengths to speculate about her relationship with her co-star Sam Heughan, despite her being happily married.

And the actress believes that “there’s certain things that are nice to have for yourself”, including the life of her son.

The ‘Belfast’ star also spoke about gender disparities in Hollywood, as she said women are often forced out of roles once they become mothers, but men who become fathers are allowed to keep working.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: “By the time you get to a certain age, if you want to have a family at all, you end up stepping off that ladder and I think it’s very hard for [women] to come back in.

“That’s something we need to address as an industry because I look at our camera crew, all amazing guys, all of them have become fathers in the eight years we’ve been filming, but not one of them has had to give up their position.”