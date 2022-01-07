Jessica Simpson “couldn’t breathe” during her battle with severe bronchitis while pregnant with her youngest child in 2019.

The 41-year-old singer was hospitalised with lung infection while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her third child, Birdie, and has now said the condition was so perilous for her baby that the tot’s oxygen levels began dropping.

She told Bloomberg Businessweek: “Her oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn’t breathe. I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, ‘Just take her out.’”

Birdie, now two, was fortunately stabilised at the time and Jessica later gave birth via C-section in March 2019.

When the singer – who has Birdie, as well as Maxwell, nine, and Ace, eight, with her husband Eric Johnson – released her ‘Open Book’ memoir in February of the following year, she revealed that she suffered from four rounds of bronchitis while carrying her youngest child.

She wrote in the book: “This was kind of the pregnancy from hell. When I wasn’t being hospitalized for bronchitis … I was breaking a toilet seat leaning back.”

Meanwhile, Jessica recently revealed her youngest daughter has chosen to start pre-school already – even though she’s only two years old.

Writing on Instagram in September, she said: “Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS. She says, ‘I want school right now please.’ We say, ‘Ummm you are only 2 Bird.’ She says, ‘I want my teacher.’

“We say, ‘Well … who is your teacher?’ She says, ‘Mama she is at my school silly, you funny. OK let’s go now.’ We say, ‘Birdie let’s wait a little bit longer.’ She says, ‘I not a baby, I go to school now.’ We say, ‘Well you are our baby.’ She says, ‘No yous are my babies, let’s go,’ and off we went sprinting to catch up. (sic)”