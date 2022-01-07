James Corden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ host is fully vaccinated and currently feels “completely fine”, but is adhering to self-isolation guidelines and will be taking a break from his talk show for the “next few days”.

In an Instagram post, James wrote: "I just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.”

James isn’t the only talk show host to have axed episodes of their show this week either, as Seth Meyers announced that his NBC show, ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, would be cancelled through the rest of the week.

Seth – who is due to start hosting remotely on Monday (10.01.22) – said on social media earlier this week: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! (sic)”

And Jimmy Fallon, who hosts ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, also tested positive for the virus just before Christmas.

He said: "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job. (sic)”

The three talk show hosts join a string of stars who have been struck by COVID-19 recently, including Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, LL Cool J, and Jessie J.