John Mulaney and his ex Anna Marie Tendler have finalised their divorce.

The former couple married in 2014, but in July last year it was revealed the 39-year-old comedian had submitted paperwork to a New York court to end their union, and it is now official.

According to TMZ, the former couple's marriage came to a legal end on Thursday (06.01.22) in New York City.

John - who checked himself into rehab in late 2020 amid his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse - and Anna first split in October 2020, and she later confessed to being "heartbroken" about their marriage ending.

However, the 36 -year-old artist also insisted she would continue to support John.

She previously explained through a spokesperson: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has since moved on with US actress Olivia Munn, and the pair welcomed a son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, into the world together in November.

Olivia and John have been fairly private about their personal lives since getting together, and her pregnancy was only revealed when John made a surprise announcement during an interview on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

He said: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really - we're both really, really happy. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"