Jennifer Garner has been named the 2022 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

The ‘13 Going on 30’ actress will be handed her traditional pudding pot during a ceremony and a roast by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on 5 February, which will also be the opening night of the organisation's latest production.

Co-producer Molly Chiang said in a statement: “We are thrilled to honour Jennifer Garner, 49, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honoured on Opening Night. 13 Going on 30′ was my go-to movie growing up, so I can’t wait to meet her.”

The theatre troupe are celebrating Jennifer’s contributions to Hollywood but also her philanthropic efforts, such as her work with ‘Save the Children’ - including advocating on Capitol Hill - and her organic farm company ‘Once Upon A Farm’, which aims to give children high quality and sustainably grown food.

Last year’s honour - given by the group that calls its the third oldest theatre group in the world- to Viola Davis. Prior honourees include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman and Cher.

The female accolade has been given out since 1951 and the Man of the Year Award - which will go to Jason Bateman this year - has been handed out since 1967.

The awards are given out by the organisation - which dates back to 1844 - to people who have “made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment”. Jennifer’s pudding pot will add itself to the other accolades she has received over the years, which include several Primetime Emmy nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2005 for her role in ‘Alias’, along with and her critically acclaimed movie roles in ‘Juno’, ‘Dallas Buyer’s Club’ and ‘13 Going on 30’.