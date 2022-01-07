Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire sneaked "into a theatre" to watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The two actors - who reprised their respective roles as Peter Parker's web-slinging alter ego alongside their predecessor Tom Holland in the Marvel blockbuster - shared a "really beautiful" moment together and saw the movie on opening night.

Andrew told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask.

"In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there.

"It was just a really beautiful thing to share together... And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience."

Andrew - who played the iconic superhero in 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its sequel two years later - feels a strong bond with Tobey and Tom, and he described himself as "the middle brother".

He explained: "And then, the fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother.

"And also, there's something spiritual that kinda happened and happens, and that we were exploring in the film, which is like, archetypically, the character is so alone, the isolation, that's an important part of the character in terms of the cannon of Spider-Man, for me in a way."

Meanwhile, he insisted the focus of the story had to be on Tom's version of Peter Parker and his journey.

He added: "We were just there to kind of support and have a lot of fun, and it was so much God damn fun."