Sony has teased a new Tournaments feature on the PS5.

The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that 2022 will see the feature that made it onto the PS4 in 2016 introduced on the next-gen console.

During CES 2022, he confirmed that "this year we're also planning to introduce a new tournaments feature on PS5."

Ryan stopped short of detailing what to expect from tournaments on the PS5.

Sony also confirmed its second-generation virtual reality headset for PS5, the PlayStation VR2.

The press conference saw the CEO unveil the name and announce the VR game, 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain', from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

Although gamers are yet to see the headset, Ryan did share some exciting features, including eye-tracking and foveated rendering.

It comes with a "4K HDR" resolution, plus a six-axis motion sensing system, four cameras, an IR camera for each eye, and a built-in microphone.

What's more, the PlayStation VR Sense controllers boast haptic feedback, allowing players to "feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way."

There is still no official release date for the headset.