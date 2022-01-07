Rush mode on 'Battlefield 2042' has been removed.

DICE has decided to pull the Portal feature, although the team-based mode remains in "some form" on 'Bad Company 2 Rush'.

It had already extended its stay after being added to the Portal playlists.

Back in November, a number of bugs were addressed.

The fixes were made in the day one patch for the variety of gremlins, including rubber banding and stuttering.

The update fixed issues that were identified before the game entered early access and did not address issues raised from the player feedback.

The developers announced two additional updates, with the first including more bug fixes found in the opening week of early access, and the second was "a larger and more substantial update".

The first patch was aimed at reducing the number of times enemies are seen rubber banding or teleporting, which is usually seen during the later part of All-Out Warfare rounds.

And a reduction in stuttering on the Breakaway map, as destroyed Silos should no longer have a negative impact on server performance.

The patch also fixed an issue that made allies' names display incorrectly, as well as updating Falck's animation in the End of Round sequence.