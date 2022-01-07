Bindi Irwin has honoured her late father, Steve Irwin, and her daughter with a new tattoo.

The 23-year-old conservationist had the words 'Graceful Warrior' inked on her arm, along with an alligator drawing and explained the text - which paid tribute to nine-month-old Grace Warrior - was written in the 'Crocodile Hunter's handwriting.

Sharing a photo on Instagram featuring her tattooed arm reaching for her daughter's hand, Bindi wrote: "The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner - who has Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, 25 - explained the "empowering" tattoo offered a reminder of the three most important things in her life and she felt the time was right to get inked as she has weaned her baby.

Bindi continued: "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [Heart emoji] Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.(sic)"

In the post’s comment section, Bindi gave thanks to Kelly McQuirk, the tattoo artist who collaborated with her on the design.

And Kelly shared a message on her Instagram Story, reading: "So blessed to be able to create such heartfelt and important pieces for @bindisueirwin. Your kindness and compassion are out of this world. Adore you.(sic)"