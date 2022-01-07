E3 2022 will not be an "in-person" event for the third year running.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the annual gaming trade event will once again close its doors to attendees.

A statement from the organisers, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), explained that "due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022.

“We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

It's not known if it will go all-digital like the 2021 edition, which featured three days of livestreaming.

An online portal and app described as "a key hub for the duration of the show", was used to host events, online forums, virtual booths, video conferences and more.

The booth also held special events as well as VOD content and articles, and acted as "hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor."

However, the likes of Sony and Konami decided not to take part.