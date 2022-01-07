Zendaya has joked about “sneaking” boyfriend Tom Holland “into the background” of 'Euphoria’

The 25-year-old actress - who stars opposite her partner in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - admitted they have discussed working together again and teased the possibility of the actor landing a secret cameo in her hit HBO series for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him."

Zendaya praised Tom for being a great source of support while she shot her scenes as Rue Bennett for the latest season of the drama.

She said: “He supported me through the whole season.”

The actress admitted she and her co-stars, which includes Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie, get very "emotionally invested" in their characters because they spend so much time immersed in the world of the show.

She said: “We live with it for such a long time. I mean, it’s not like a movie where you kind of live with the character for a portion of their life and then you let go of them. We’re with these characters for a long a** time. We feel very emotionally invested in them and in the project in general.”

‘The Greatest Showman’ star noted that this does not stop with the cast but with the crew too.

Zendaya said: “We have an entire crew of people who dedicate every single day to hopefully making a beautiful piece of art that resonates with people. It means a lot to a lot of people. So, when it’s so close to you, you’re like, ‘OK, here’s this really emotional and vulnerable thing I just made.’”

Last April, Zendaya’s co-star Sydney Sweeney - who plays Cassie - teased that the second season will take some unexpected twists and turns.

She said: “You won't even be able to guess what's coming... I couldn't even guess it. Creator Sam [Levinson] called me over the summer, going, 'So what do you think Cassie's going to do next season? Where do you think she's gonna go?' I'm like, 'I don’t know, maybe she does this or that.' He’s like, 'Ahh yeah. No!'

“And then he read me a little bit, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, wait!' I couldn’t even guess it, so if anybody's able to guess it, you’re very good.It's just shocking. I mean, everything with life as a teenager is shocking, so you never know what to expect."