Andrew Garfield never expected to play Spider-Man again.

The 38-year-old actor reprised his role as the web-slinging superhero in the new blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' – where he teamed up with fellow Spideys Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire – and admits that he was shocked to have the chance to play the character of Peter Parker again.

Andrew told Variety: "I wasn't expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again.

"But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual – trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough."

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' star added: "The pitch was really, really enticing. They said, 'You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?'"

Andrew also recalled the discussion he had with Tobey and Tom about the problems they faced with the superhero suits.

He explained: "I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's just like three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my God we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing!'

"There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands."

Garfield felt the union of the three Spider-Man actors was a poignant moment for producer Amy Pascal as it shows how much she has put into the character over the years.

He said: "And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including 'Spider-Verse'. It was a revelatory experience for her, realising how much life and time she'd given to this character. That was beautiful and profound."