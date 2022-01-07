Elle Fanning has confirmed her "secret" TikTok account is real.

The 23-year-old actress admitted she really is the person behind the anonymous handle @/user6754189318472 on the site and only started her page as a "joke", so she's amazed it's become so popular in such a short space of time.

Asked if it was her account on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: “I confirm that is me. I think in the first lockdown, right when everything started, TikTok so exploded. And I was with my friend and he was like, ‘You should make one. Let’s see what happens. Just do it. Don’t put a profile picture. Don’t change the name. Let’s see. I posted and it got a lot of followers.

"TikTok then DM’ed me on my Instagram and was like, ‘You surpassed this certain number.’ Like, I was just doing it as a joke! I post when I want, but it’s silly. It’s like a little secret, not-so-secret now.”

Elle was asked about a sketch she'd drawn of herself in character as Catherine on 'The Great' and revealed she always presents her directors with a personalised sketch on each of her projects.

She said: "Each film I've ever done, every director I've worked with, I've given them a drawing of my character, so I did this for Tony [McNamara, creator] on the pilot [of 'The Great']. They're like little cartoons."

But when host Jimmy asked Elle if she would take commissions and draw other people, the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress admitted her artistic skills are somewhat limited.

She said: "I guess I'd be up for the challenge but they all end up looking like me because I only draw myself, so if you want that..."