Andy Cohen thinks the outfits in the early days of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise were “just terrible”.

The 53-year-old television personality - who also serves as executive producer of the Bravo reality TV brand, which has series set all over the world - compared their style to something you “might wear to a PTA meeting” instead of the glamorous events they are known for attending.

Andy told Vanity Fair: “In the early of 'Orange County', the fashion was just terrible. If you look at the first few years of reunions, 'Orange County', 'Atlanta' and 'New York', they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

As the show has developed - with settings ranging from Beverly Hills and New Jersey to international editions in Cheshire, UK and Melbourne, Australia - so has the style game of the ladies, which is something the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host acknowledged.

He said: “I think people have loved seeing what they wear now. They were meant to be aspirational and that’s what they are.”

Meanwhile, the reunions - where cast members answer questions and confront each other for shady comments said in confessionals - have become such an iconic fashion event in reality television.

Andy - speaking about the crossover with ‘Project Runway’ where competing designers made outfits for some of the cast - added: “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion — this is like their prom dress.

"So in that same way, I think it makes for a logical challenge. I love the dynamics that play out when you have a Housewife as a client to a designer and seeing the interaction between the Housewives and the designer who wants to win the challenge.”

Recently, Andy came under fire for presenting CNN's New Year's Eve (31.12.21) coverage - which he fronted with friend and veteran journalist Anderson Cooper - under the influence of alcohol, but he refuses to be “shamed” for his behaviour.

He argued: "Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there."

The ‘Superficial’ author did express remorse for his disparaging comments about Ryan Seacrest.

Andy said: "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy.”