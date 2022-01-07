Denzel Washington doesn't remember clashing with Ellen Pompeo on the set of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The ‘Training Day’ star - who directed Ellen in a 2016 episode of the ABC medical drama’s 12th season called 'The Sound of Silence’ - has no memory of an alleged incident between the pair, but he insisted it was “all good” with the actress.

Asked if he recalled the incident, he told Variety: “No, no... But it’s all good.”

This comes after Ellen, 51 - who has played surgeon Dr Meredith Grey on the show for 18 seasons - said she refused to speak to the ‘Fences’ star following the alleged clash, but they were "fine after that".

Last autumn on her 'Tell Me' podcast, she said: "He did the show because his wife is a big fan… I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick.

“But, imagine Denzel Washington coming on to direct an episode of 'Grey’s Anatomy'? That’s something that I never thought that I would see, ever."

However, she insisted he "doesn't know s*** about directing TV", and he felt she'd overstepped by going off script.

She elaborated: “One of the scenes at the end of the episode, I have to go [confront] this man who beat me up.

“And so Meredith was really hesitant and reluctant. My jaw was broken, and I couldn’t bring myself to go hear the apology from this character… She was just at the point where she wasn’t having it.

“I didn’t really want to talk to this actor or see this actor before we did this scene, so I didn’t have much interaction with him at all. And then, he apologised to me, but he was doing it really softly. He made this choice to speak very softly.

"And I was p***** that I had to sit there and listen to this apology. And he wasn’t looking at me in the eye… and I yelled at him, I was like, ‘Look at me! When you apologise, look at me!’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue.

“Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director! Don’t you tell him what to do!’ I was like, ‘Listen, motherf*****, this is my show! This is my set! Who are you telling - You barely even know where the bathroom is!’ I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but we went at it!"