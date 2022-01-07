Gordon Ramsay thinks his daughter's boyfriend is "pathetic".

The celebrity chef - who has Megan, 23, Holly, 20 and Tilly, 20, as well as sons Jack, 22, and Oscar, two, with his 46-year-old wife Tana - did not hold back when it comes expressing his feelings about the men in his daughters' lives.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: "I'm so naughty sometimes. I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other."

The ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares’ star admitted to being “anxious” about the men they pick and added he recently “did something bad” after Megan rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Byron, 23.

Gordon added: "He was OK to begin with... [He was] a bit wet... You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic."

Kelly - after laughing hysterically - responded: "Byron is peeing his pants somewhere.”

Gordon quipped: “I’m going to kill that little s***."

He explained how he crashed a recent date of theirs via FaceTime gave after his daughter gave him Byron's phone number, and he hatched a plan.

He said: "She gave me it and said, 'Dad don't do anything,' and I said, 'No, just give me. If anything's wrong I need his number on my phone. So, I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him."

The ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ star said that Bryon was “shaking” when he called, and couldn't resisting giving him a hard time.

He added: “"I said, 'Byron, it's me. Not your future father in law, you little s***.' "

Megan then cut the call off, which he deemed “so rude” because he “was in the middle of having a proper chat".