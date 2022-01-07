David Arquette is taking lessons to become a clown.

The 50-year-old actor has opened up about his love for the art form and his journey to becoming a clown himself to help people "going through a tough time".

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he told host Kelly Ripa: "I love clowns. I've been in sort of a clown period of my life.

"I'm studying to be a clown and I'm working with an amazing organization called Healthy Humor.

"They go into hospitals and entertain people who are going through a tough time and make them smile and bring some joy and love and laughter into their lives."

The 'Scream' star - who is set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the upcoming fifth film in the slasher franchise - admitted it's taking "a lot of training" but he's setttled on his own special skill.

He added: "I'm a huge fan of Bozo the clown. I personally am studying to be a clown myself. I have been taking lessons. It takes a lot of training.

"You know I've never been able to juggle, but my father taught me a nose flute, and this is what I can do as my clown thing."

David - who has daughter Coco, 17, with ex-wife Courteney Cox and sons Charlie, seven, and Gus, four, with current wife Christina McLarty Arquette - has been keeping fans updated on his clown journey on social media.

Meanwhile, he's no stranger to branching out his career, having returned to professional wrestling in 2018 before confirming his retirement last year.

He explained: "I don’t think I’ll be wrestling anymore! I don’t know, I guess it all sort of happened and then just shut down. It hurts!”

However, he's still open to the idea of a cameo position as another grappler's manager.

He added: “I’m not against going out as a manager one time or something and taking a few bumps but it’s hard, it’s hard on the body.”