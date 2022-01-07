Kate Hudson once went from one date to another in the same night.

The 42-year-old actress - who got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in last year - has opened up on her dating past and recalled one eventful evening where it definitely wasn't love at first sight.

Playing a game of 'Truth or Drink' for her King St. Vodka line, she asked her followers for their most embarrassing dating experience.

Sharing her own, she said: "I wasn't embarrassed, I just went from one date to another date in the same date.

"So, I showed up with one date, and I left with another."

Her fans loved the story, and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Dave Bautista couldn't resist a cheeky quip.

He teased: "You told me you had a 'family emergency.' "

Meanwhile, another follower commented: "My mother did that at a party once. She left with my Dad".

Kate and Danny - who have been together since 2016 and have three-year-old daughter Rani Rose together - are currently in the "pre-planning" stage of their wedding.

She recently revealed: "You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like?

"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is like, a lot, it's a lot. I made a whole movie about it."

As well as Rani Rose, Kate is also mother to Ryder Russell, 17, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and Bing Hawn, 10, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Last year, the 'Mother's Day' star revealed how co-parenting their son has helped improve her relationship with Muse frontman Matt and his wife Elle Evans.

She said: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something'.

"I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."