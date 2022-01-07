NFT marketplace OpenSea has been vallued at more than $13bn.

The online marketplace - which makes which operates almost as a one-of-a-kind trading card and at their highest level are part of Ethereum cryptocurrency, available to video gamers - claimed that trades on the platform rose 600-fold last year.

Company co-founder Devin Finzer wrote on Open Sea's official blog: " In 2021, we saw the world awaken to the idea that NFTs represent the basic building blocks for brand new peer-to-peer economies. They give users greater freedom and ownership over digital goods, and allow developers to build powerful, interoperable applications that provide real economic value and utility of users. OpenSea’s vision is to become the core destination for these new open digital economies to thrive, building the world’s friendliest and most trusted NFT marketplace with the best selection."

The company founder then went on to explain that in order to "accelerate "their vision, OpenSea has spent the last year raising hundreds of millions of dollars in Series C funding, noting that the corporation is "excited" to work with investors Paradigm and Coatue and revealed plans of what to do with said funding.

He added: "To accelerate this vision, we have raised $300 million in Series C funding at a $13.3 billion post money valuation. Paradigm and Coatue led the round with participation from new and existing investors. We are excited to work with these incredible partners, thinkers and builders who collectively bring a depth of experience in Web3, NFTs, and best in class consumer experiences. We have four goals for this funding: 1) accelerate product development, 2) significantly improve customer support and customer safety, 3) meaningfully invest in the wider NFT and Web3 community, and 4) grow our team."