Amy Schumer has opened up on her battle with “crushing anxiety”.

The ‘Trainwreck’ star posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday (06.01.22) to speak about her battle with her mental health, as she asked her followers if it’s normal to go through periods of extreme anxiety.

She wrote: "Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety, correct?"

Amy, 40, has been candid about her personal battles for several years, and opened up about her mother, abusive relationships and the effects of her father's multiple sclerosis and alcoholism in her 2016 book, ‘The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo’.

Meanwhile, Amy also recently opened up about having her cheek fillers dissolved, after joking that she looked like Disney's Maleficent with plumper cheeks.

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress explained to one follower that turning 40 and undergoing surgery for endometriosis - which involved the removal of her uterus and appendix - was the reason behind her getting fillers in the first place.

And Amy admitted she felt like a "changed person" following the surgery, stating she feels much "stronger" and has a lot more "energy" to care for her and her husband Chris Fischer's two-year-old son Gene.

Sharing her pathology report, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life. I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings.

“I had a tumour in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my bod.

“I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son. (sic)"