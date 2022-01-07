Penelope Cruz has praised Salma Hayek for giving her a place to stay when she first moved to Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress has looked back on her years-long friendship with Salma, as she said the fellow Hollywood star was kind enough to picked her up from the airport when she landed in California for the first time.

And although the pair had only ever spoken over the phone at the time, Salma also let Penelope stay at her house instead of paying for a hotel.

The ‘Parallel Mothers’ star said: "I was coming here for two months, and I didn't know anyone here. And she picked me up and said, 'You're not going to the hotel. You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.’

“So, she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

Penelope even stayed in Salma’s room at first because she was “afraid” of being by herself in a new city.

She added: "And in the middle of the night, she said I was holding her hand because I was afraid, I was dreaming, I don't know.”

The ‘Vicky Christina Barcelona’ actress praised Salma, 55, for being selfless and opening up her home to someone she barely knew.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, she said: "It was amazing, you know, that somebody that I didn't know — only on the phone — she made sure that she picked me up at the airport and she didn't let me go to the hotel.

“I love her so much. From day one, she's been like that with me."