Pete Davidson treats Kim Kardashian “really well”.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has been romancing the 41-year-old for several months, and sources have now said their relationship is “perfect” for Kim, who has been looking for something “fun and refreshing” following her split from estranged husband Kanye West.

An insider said: “[Their] relationship is perfect [for Kim because] it’s fun and refreshing. [Kim] thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids.

“Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye – recently took a trip to the Bahamas with Pete, 28, and had “the best time” according to sources.

They added to People magazine: "[Pete is] very easy-going and fits in well with Kim's friends and family.

“He's planning to spend a few more days in Los Angeles while he can with Kim before going back to New York. They're still really into each other. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules."

Kim and Pete were first spotted together in October, when they shared an on-screen kiss during a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch in which they played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from rapper Kanye in February last year after seven years of marriage, and in December, she filed to be declared legally single and have his surname dropped from her legal name.

And Pete was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, as well as enjoying romances with Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.