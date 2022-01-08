Miley Cyrus was spotted holding hands with Maxx Morando on New Year's Eve (31.12.22).

The 29-year-old singer is seen in video footage circulating on Twitter singing and dancing with the Liilly drummer backstage during her breaks from co-hosting her 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party' NBC special with Pete Davidson, further fuelling speculation the pair are together.

The'Midnight Sky' hitmaker was first spotted with the 23-year-old musician in November, when they attended Gucci's 'Love Parade' fashion show in Los Angeles.

During her end-of-year special, Miley treated fans to a new song called 'You', which fans have speculated could be about Maxx.

It features the lyrics: "I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late-night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you."

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker also caused a stir early in the evening when her top broke as she performed 'Party in the U.S.A.'. She briefly left the stage, returning in a red blazer she'd sported earlier in the programme.

As she sang, she emphasised the lyric: "Everybody's definitely looking at me now."

And she jokingly added: "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage."

Miley - who split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage, before briefly dating Kaitlyn Carter and Cody Simpson - recently admitted she used to think she "would die" without a partner, before realising her life had a different purpose.

She said: “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner.

“If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time.

“I’m just so fortunate to be a musician."