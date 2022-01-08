Vodafone and EE have delayed the return of their EU roaming charges.

The two phone networks had initially planned to bring back roaming fees for UK residents using their phones in EU countries this month, but they have now both opted to delay the process.

Vodafone has confirmed it will be pushing back the post-Brexit fees by three weeks, meaning they will now take place at the end of the month instead of Thursday (06.01.22).

While EE has pushed their introduction of fees from January until March.

The Three network has also said it will bring in roaming charges between the UK and Europe, though their change is planned for May 2022.

As of the time of writing, O2 is the only one of the largest mobile networks who have not announced any plans to reintroduce roaming fees.

Before the UK left the EU, users were able to use their calls, texts, and data allowance in their mobile plans in any EU country.

But the EU trade deal of December 2020 gave mobile operators the option of reintroducing charges.

The BBC is reporting Vodafone, EE, and Three will charge £2 a day for roaming, but Vodafone is also offering a £1-a-day scheme for those who buy in eight of 15-day bundles.

In a statement, Vodafone said: "We have pushed back the introduction of roaming charges to the end of January, giving time for further testing to ensure the best possible experience for customers purchasing our £1 per day bundles. Until then, customers will continue to be able to roam without charges."

While Vodafone’s delay is due to a need for more testing, EE pushed their plans back because of unspecified technical delays.