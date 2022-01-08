Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feeds.

The photo sharing app previously took away the ability to view posts in chronological order in favour of a new method which showed users photos and videos based on what it thinks will interest each user, ranked using an algorithm.

But according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the company is now looking at bringing the old chronological feature back.

In a video shared this week, Adam demonstrated a new menu with three options for how Instagram’s feed will display posts – named Home, Favourites, and Following.

The ‘Home’ setting will show the feed in the way it currently operates, while the ‘Favourites’ option is a new arrival that will be populated with content from a subset of accounts a user chooses to mark as their favourites.

And the ‘Following’ feed will return what many users have been asking for in the form of a chronological stream of posts from accounts a user follows.

Adam previously promised the chronological feed would make a comeback during a Senate subcommittee hearing in December.

During a Q&A last month, he also said Instagram was “already testing the favourites idea”.

Instagram’s algorithmically sorted feed has been criticised by users since it was first introduced in 2016.

Users complained about going long periods of time without seeing posts from accounts they follow, and about having old posts at the top of their feeds.