Denzel Washington has praised Sidney Poitier for "opening doors" to people of colour.

The 67-year-old actor admitted it was a "privilege" to call the 'To Sir, with Love' actor - who died on Thursday (06.01.22) aged 94 - a "friend" as he paid tribute to the legendary star.

He said in a statement: "It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family."

Sidney was the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for his performance in 'Lillies of the Field' and when Denzel followed him as the second in 2001, he used his acceptance speech to praise the 'Defiant Ones' star.

Having presented his idol with an Honorary Award earlier in the evening, the 'Training Day' star said as he picked up his own award: "40 years, I've been chasing Sidney. They finally give it to me, what [do] they do? They give it to him the same night.

"I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir. Nothing I would rather do."

And earlier this week, Denzel expressed his sadness he had never made a movie with the 'Guess Who's Coming To Dinner' actor, who was retired.

He said: “God bless him – He’s still here, but yeah, I missed that opportunity."

Sidney - who was married to Juanita Hardy from 1960 to 1965 and Joanna Shimkus from 1976 to his death - previously hailed Denzel's Oscar win as "progress".

He said in 2008: "It represented progress. It represented the dimensionalising of the film industry. It meant the embracing of a kind of democracy that had been very long in maturing.

"It was an example of the persistence and effort and determination of young people of colour. Not just African Americans, but Hispanic and Asian people who, too, were sort of minimalised in American films for too, too long. It was a spectacular, spectacular evening.

"I pay then and I pay now great respect to Denzel Washington. He has been a quintessential element in the finest of all American actors."