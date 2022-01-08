Emily Andre thinks that social media isn’t always true to real life.

The 31-year-old doctor – who has Amelia, eight and Theo, five, with husband Peter Andre – is keen for people to understand that what others present online isn't necessarily what their lives are actually like so they should try not to compare themselves to the idealistic images.

Discussing her new book, Growing Up For Girls', she said: “I feel so passionately about social media. Without doubt, dealing with that world is something.

"What I tried to put across [in the book] is something I’ve had to teach myself as an adult – that social media isn’t always a representation of real life. “

The mum-of-two – who has also been seen as a presenter on ITV morning show ‘Lorraine’ offering health advice to viewers – explained that people tend to only out the positive aspects of their lives on social media and keep their bad days quiet.

She said: “People tend to put things online that they feel good about , not necessarily when they’re having a rubbish day or feel spotty.”

Emily also explained that while she did not suffer any bullying whilst she was a teenager, she did suffer from acne which left her self-conscious so was able to channel those emotions into the book.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: “Both my parents are doctors, so I was really lucky that, growing up, I was able to ask them questions about what you might hear about in the playground but not know what they meant, without feeling embarrassed about it.

"In terms of my teenage years, I wasn’t bullied or picked on but I did suffer with acne quite a lot – I still do now in my thirties. So, I fed all those emotions into the book, feeling very self-conscious, when in reality – and this is what my mum said to me at the time – everyone’s a lot more worried about themselves and not really paying any attention to you.”