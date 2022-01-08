Mozilla Firefox has paused their ability to accept cryptocurrency payments amid backlash.

The web browser developer - who began accepting the digital currency back in 2019 - said that it that is reviewing whether its current policy on crypto donations “fits with our climate goals" and are "taking action."

In a tweet, the company wrote: "Last week, we tweeted a reminder that Mozilla accepts cryptocurrency donations. This led to an important discussion about cryptocurrency’s environmental impact. We’re listening, and taking action. Decentralized web technology continues to be an important area for us to explore, but a lot has changed since we started accepting crypto donations."

The tech corporation then went on to detail how they will be "reviewing" their policies but assured users that the process of the investigation will be "transparent."

The company added: "In the spirit of open-source, this will be a transparent process and we'll share regular updates. We look forward to having this conversation and appreciate our community for bringing this to our attention."

Their decision to look into their cryptocurrency policies comes after Jamie Zawinski - a founder of Mozilla - expressed dismay at the foundation’s decision to accept the controversial currency.

In a tweet, he explicitly slammed Mozilla, claiming that everyone involved should be "witheringly ashamed" of themselves.

He wrote: " Hi, I'm sure that whoever runs this account has no idea who I am, but I founded

@mozilla and I'm here to say f**k you and f**k this. Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters."