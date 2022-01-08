Kaya Scodelario has given birth to her second child.

The 29-year-old actress has revealed the news via social media, posting a photo of herself cradling her newborn child on Instagram.

Kaya - who already has a five-year-old son with her husband Benjamin Walker - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "You made it here little one! Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too. (sic)"

Kaya - who is perhaps best known for starring in the 'Maze Runner' film franchise - previously took to social media to announce news of her pregnancy.

Alongside a snap of her growing baby bump, the actress wrote on Instagram last year: "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy's and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now.

"So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired. (sic)"

Kaya has never publicly revealed the name of her son, but she previously confessed that motherhood has changed her career.

The movie star - who married Benjamin in 2015 - explained: "When I first started out I was just looking for employment, I just wanted to work.

"But now I think being a mum I have to be pickier if I'm going to be away for six months on the other side of the world."