Lady Gaga is "very much in love" with Michael Polansky.

The chart-topping pop star has been dating Michael, 44, for more than two years, and she's "serious" about their romance.

A source shared: "Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship."

Gaga, 35, and Michael made their romance Instagram official in February 2020, when she shared a photo of them on a yacht in Miami, Florida.

The loved-up couple are as happy now as they ever have been.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love."

Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - is said to see her boyfriend as being a pillar of strength in her life.

A source previously explained: "He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her."

Last year, meanwhile, Gaga played the part of Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'.

The singer-turned-actress - whose on-screen character was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband - revealed that she drew on her own "real" trauma for the role.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker said: "I think I'm just like everybody else really. I'm imagining, sure. I'm creative, sure. But I think that being imaginative comes from a real place, it's just how you choose to synthesise who you are.

"When I think about my real-life experiences, there was a lot of things that I've been through in my life, traumatic experiences, that I drew upon to play Patrizia, and it's not necessarily imaginative in that way.

"I mean I'm calling upon myself. Now, it might be imaginative to you, you might see it and say 'oh that looks like it possesses imagination', but for me it's not imaginative, it's real."