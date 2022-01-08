Kanye West sees Julia Fox as "his muse".

The 44-year-old rap star recently went on a date with the actress in New York City, and she's quickly become a source of inspiration for Kanye.

An insider said: "He loves her smile and attitude."

Julia, 31, is "intrigued by Kanye" and she's quickly developed a bond with the rapper.

The insider explained to People: "She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her."

Despite this, Kanye "isn't looking for anything serious" with the actress.

The source added: "He is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year."

Earlier this month, Julia opened up about her dates with Kanye, revealing that they shared "an instant connection".

The celebrity duo recently attended the 'Save Play' show in New York City, and enjoyed a dinner date at Julia's "favourite" restaurant, Carbone.

The actress - who starred in the 2019 movie 'Uncut Gems' - explained in a blog post: "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

"Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.

"After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. (sic)"