Tom Payne becomes a dad for first time

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tom Payne has become a dad for the first time.

The 39-year-old actor has revealed via social media that his wife, Jennifer Akerman, has given birth to a baby boy.

Alongside a sweet snap of his son's hand, Tom wrote on Instagram: "Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, born January 5th. I can’t believe you’re here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! [heart emojis] Thankyou so much to everyone at @cedarssinai, our amazing doula Carmen (@venicedelplay) and all of our friends and family for the support. Not forgetting my incredible wife @iamfinalchild who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Tom and Jennifer announced they were expecting their first child together last year.

The ‘Prodigal Son’ star and Jennifer confirmed they were due to become first-time parents through Jennifer’s music video for her song 'South of the Border’.

Jennifer – who performs under the name Final Child – showed off her baby bump in the video alongside her husband.

Tom subsequently told People magazine: "We're so happy to share with People that we are expecting a baby boy by the end of this year! When Jen was preparing to release a new single for her Final Child project, we had an idea for a music video that also seemed like a fun opportunity to introduce people to our news.

"She would have spent the whole video trying to hide it anyway, so we thought why not include it as a surprise ending! We had such a good time making the video and are very thankful for the small crew and extras that we were able to gather to mark such a big moment in our lives."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend