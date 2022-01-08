Tom Payne has become a dad for the first time.

The 39-year-old actor has revealed via social media that his wife, Jennifer Akerman, has given birth to a baby boy.

Alongside a sweet snap of his son's hand, Tom wrote on Instagram: "Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, born January 5th. I can’t believe you’re here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! [heart emojis] Thankyou so much to everyone at @cedarssinai, our amazing doula Carmen (@venicedelplay) and all of our friends and family for the support. Not forgetting my incredible wife @iamfinalchild who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Tom and Jennifer announced they were expecting their first child together last year.

The ‘Prodigal Son’ star and Jennifer confirmed they were due to become first-time parents through Jennifer’s music video for her song 'South of the Border’.

Jennifer – who performs under the name Final Child – showed off her baby bump in the video alongside her husband.

Tom subsequently told People magazine: "We're so happy to share with People that we are expecting a baby boy by the end of this year! When Jen was preparing to release a new single for her Final Child project, we had an idea for a music video that also seemed like a fun opportunity to introduce people to our news.

"She would have spent the whole video trying to hide it anyway, so we thought why not include it as a surprise ending! We had such a good time making the video and are very thankful for the small crew and extras that we were able to gather to mark such a big moment in our lives."