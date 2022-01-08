Jamie Dornan won't get "too carried away" by the talk of awards.

The 39-year-old star has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes for his performance in 'Belfast', but Jamie wants to keep his feet on the ground.

Reacting to the recent awards speculation, he said: "For me it's all about having fun, doing the job, putting everything into the job, getting as much as you can out of it ... and whatever happens next is out of your hands.

"I've had stuff that I've felt really good about that people have hated, I've done stuff that I [thought] people aren't going to like, that they've actually kind of liked; I've done stuff that people should have liked more and they didn't - everything, I've seen it all."

Jamie has been overwhelmed by the reaction to the Sir Kenneth Branagh-directed drama, which follows a young boy growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

However, Jamie won't allow himself to get too carried away by the praise he's recently received.

The actor - who is perhaps best known for starring in the 'Fifty Shades' film franchise - told Sky News: "Jesus, so far, the reaction's just been insane to that movie, like it's insane.

"And to be in all those conversations and all that madness, I've been living it the last couple of months and it's truly fun. It is fun, but you've just got to see it as that. Like, it's fun and you know not to get too carried away - 'don't be losing the run of yourself', as someone would tell me in Belfast."