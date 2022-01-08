Nicole Kidman 'shares' her success with her family

Nicole Kidman wants to "share" her success with her family.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with husband Keith Urban - appreciates the support she gets from her family, and she hopes that her daughters are learning from her own work ethic.

Nicole, 54 - who also has Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - shared: "I think they see it. They're firsthand, where we travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything.

"I always say it's our work as a family, it's not my work. So they share in everything, all of them, because it is our work and without their support, I wouldn't be able to do it."

Nicole also heaped praise on her husband, describing Keith as "rock solid".

The loved-up duo have been married since 2006, and she appreciates the "incredible love and support" he's provided over the years.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Her daughters are] right there with me and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lot.

"They're both seen a lot and been aware of a lot of my goals. And my husband is, I’ve always said, he is rock solid. And he'll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well, because he's got a massive career and it's just in a very different field. He makes music."

Meanwhile, Nicole recently insisted she hasn't got the voice to star in a Broadway musical.

The acclaimed actress is one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, but Nicole would feel "insecure" on Broadway.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: "I don't think my voice is strong enough. It's not strong enough. I mean, Broadway is like … and also I just would feel so insecure."

